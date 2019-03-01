TAMUT – Distinguished Speaker Series

Ben Stein

Farmers Bank & Trust Brings Ben Stein to Texarkana

As Part of Distinguished Speaker Series

TEXARKANA, Texas – Farmers Bank & Trust is bringing actor, author, economist, and pop culture icon Ben Stein to Texarkana as a part of its Distinguished Speaker Series. The April 4 event is being organized to raise funds for scholarships for Texarkana College students who transition to Texas A&M University-Texarkana to complete their four-year degree.

Distinguished speaker Ben Stein is a former speechwriter for Presidents Nixon and Ford, a long time columnist for The Wall Street Journal, Barrons, and The New York Times, Professor of Law and Economics at Pepperdine University, and a multiple New York Times best-selling authors. An Emmy award-winning host of “Win Ben Stein’s Money,” Stein has had roles in dozens of movies and television shows including “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “The Wonder Years.” He offers laughter, insight, and tears as he explores society’s most quirky conundrums. Armed with a curmudgeonly persona and offbeat style, he dissects the economy and helps audiences balance life’s priorities, even as he offers an eye-opening tour of its greatest absurdities.

The dinner and lecture portion of the event will be held at 7:00 pm on April 4 at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center located at 5200 Convention Plaza Drive in Texarkana, Arkansas. There will also be a private reception with the guest speaker at 6:00 pm in the Farmers Bank & Trust Main Branch at 2900 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana, Texas. Tickets to the dinner are $100, while tickets to the private reception and the dinner are $200 each.

“We are very fortunate to have community partners like Farmers Bank and Trust who generously invest in education in our area,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “This investment contributes to transforming the lives of students making the transition from Texarkana College to Texas A&M University-Texarkana to continue their education.”

Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith also expressed his gratitude to Farmers Bank & Trust, saying “We are so grateful to Farmers Bank & Trust for their sponsorship of the Distinguished Speaker Series. Texarkana College has prepared our students to take the next steps to pursue their dreams, and these scholarships will help remove the financial barriers of transferring to TAMU-T. We know that helping students reach the next level in their education will have a positive impact on our whole community.”

“We are focused on the future growth and success of our area and education is the number one component to drive that growth and success,” added James Bramlett, Farmers Texarkana Market President. “Farmers Bank & Trust believes in being a partner with the community and giving back to the community and its citizens in which we serve. The Distinguished Speaker Series will be instrumental in bringing highly recognized speakers to the region as we work with Texas A&M University and Texarkana College to build an endowment that will provide scholarships for the students of today and for the future generations of tomorrow.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.TAMUT.edu/Farmers or in the Business Office on the TAMUT campus, located in the Building for Academic and Student Services (closest to the main parking lot) at 7101 University Drive, Texarkana, Texas.