TAMUT Graduates

A&M-Texarkana Announces Spring 2020 Honor Graduates

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently announced the 68 graduates from the spring 2020 semester who earned academic honors while attaining an undergraduate degree. Honor graduates are determined by grade point average and divided into three categories, Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, and Cum Laude.

The spring 2020 Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9-4.0) graduates are Brayden Tanner Cook, Jordyn Makenzy Cook, Hanh Thi Doan, Addyson Paige Hill, Vallerie Elizabeth Klingbeil, Courtney Marie LeBrun, Denver Brooks Lockhart, Garrett Kahler Mason, and Dylan Michael Yowell.

The spring 2020 Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89) graduates include Madison Brooke Beal, Brandon Allen Butler, Maggie Kilpatrick Currey, Stephanie Dachiel Gerdes, Maria Guadalupe Gomez-Martinez, Kyli Danielle Halford, Ty Brandon Hervey, Tina Marie Hock, Amy Lee Moore, Coda Renee Phillips, Amanda Rae Rotunno, Brookelyn Christina Cheek Shaw, Amber Lynn Thompson, Hoang Huy Dinh Tran, Jessica Michelle Williams, and Daniel Stuart Wood.

The spring 2020 Cum Laude (GPA 3.5-3.74) graduates are Idialu Samuel Abhulimen, Nicholas Donald Barkman, Shelby Eugenie Nicole Bayer, Samantha Vivian Bell, Aleigh Kae Bessonett, Britney D. Boehm, Hailey René Bowman, Madison Layne Buley, Sachse, Goldie A. Burnett, Bogota, Ta’Mar JaShay Coby, Emily Paige Dennis, Cortney Page Eudy, Raquel M. Garcia, Christina Marie Graves, Molina Amarrette Gwin, Amanda C. Hargrave, Caitlin Denise Harris, Samantha Ann Henry, Majory Perrynz Herron, Okayla L. Johnson, Jacie Jo Keener, Mallory Janae Kosub, William B. Lee, Jr., Jeffrey Thomas Leonti, Kacey Ann Maines, Montana Wayne Moore, Sterling Pryce Noe, Rachel L. Perez, Rahnique Lajuanya Perry, Natalie Antonia Pineda, Essie-Elizabeth Alyssa Pippins, Maria Manuela Ramirez, Heather Renee Robinson, Alondra Rodriguez, Joey San Juan, Landon Rhyne Simmons, Jason Andrew Soule, Troy A. Squires, Rodessa, Kayla Stewart Torres, Jayme Taylor Danielle Vega, Elizabeth Ann Waltrip, Stephen Kyle York, and Darykca Yun.

A&M-Texarkana’s spring 2020 commencement postponed exercises in May due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The ceremony has been rescheduled for August 15, 2020, but is subject to change if the community health situation changes. Details for the event are still in the planning stages.