TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana and Bowie County Master Gardeners

Present Program on Tomato Growing.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will present their monthly program on Monday, March 11. The program, “How to Grow Tremendous Tomatoes,” will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Room 306 of the Science and Technology Building. Reservations are not required, and the event is free and open to the public.

The program will be presented by Andrea Thomas. Andrea is a Bowie County Master Gardener with Specialist Certificates in Trees and Propagation, and a Lifetime member of the Miller County Master Gardeners with a Level 2 Advanced Certificate. With over 15 years of experience as a Master Gardener, Andrea will be sharing her knowledge about growing tomatoes. Discussion topics will include selecting proper growing areas, soil preparation, fertilization, tomato varieties, and diseases.

For more information about the Bowie County Master Gardener series, call Emily Newsome at A&M-Texarkana at 903.223.3039 or Teresa Slack at 903.831.7494.

A&M-Texarkana to Offer OSHA 3115 Fall Protection Course

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Extended Education and Community Development (EECD) department at Texas A&M University will be offering the OSHA 3115 Fall Protection course March 18-20, 2019. The class will meet on the A&M-Texarkana campus and costs $599. OSHA requires pre-registration for this course, which can be done online at this link: https://www.midsouthoti.org/osha-training-courses/safety-training-courses/123115.

This course covers the OSHA Fall Protection Standard for construction and an overview of fall protection methods. Course topics include principles of fall protection, components, and limitations of fall arrest systems, and OSHA Standards and policies regarding fall protection. Students will participate in workshops demonstrating the inspection and use of fall protection equipment, residential construction fall protection, training requirements, and developing a fall protection program. Upon the course completion students will have the ability to assess compliance with the OSHA Fall Protection Standard, evaluate installed passive systems and fall arrest systems, and develop and implement fall protection plans. This course is provided by the Mid-south OTI Education Center. Minimum Contact Hours: 18 hours.

The Office of Extended Education and Community Development is a dynamic partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s region, offering advanced courses and professional certificates desired by employers nationwide. Working with individuals, businesses, and industry, EECD is your partner in the development and delivery of customized curriculum to meet your employment needs.