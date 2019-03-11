TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Presents Student Lecture on Women in the Clergy

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) will host a student lecture on women in the clergy on Tuesday, March 12. The event will take place from 12:15 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will be held in the TEXAR room on the first floor of the University Center. The lecture, titled “Silence & Authority,” will be presented by A&M-Texarkana student Mindy Zwirn. This PLACE event is free and open to the public.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.

A&M-Texarkana Presents “The Solitude of Self”

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) will be hosting a historical reenactment of Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s 1892 speech, “The Solitude of Self.” The event will take place Thursday, March 14, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in University Center Room 210. The role of Elizabeth Cady Stanton will be played by Sharon Barnes. The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and breakfast snacks will be provided.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.