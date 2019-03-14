TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Hosts Third Annual Regional History Day competition

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana played host to students from several area schools on March 8th for a history competition. Students from schools in Texarkana ISD, Marshall ISD, and Pewitt CISD competed in the third annual regional History Day Competition hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Department of History.

Students in grades 9-12 competed in the senior division while students in the sixth through the eighth grades competed in the junior division. Students competed in categories that included academic papers, individual and group exhibits, websites, documentaries and performances.

The top two finishers of each category will go on to Austin for the state competition in April. In total 34 area students qualified to participate in the state-level competition. From there, the state winners go on to compete in the National History Day competition.

The judges were selected from faculty and students at A&M-Texarkana, and included Dr. Tom Cutrer, emeritus Professor of History from Arizona State University, and Dr. Tom Wagy, Regents Professor of History at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

“History Day is a great opportunity for students to approach history in a fun, engaging, and hands-on fashion. Students get to creatively identify, analyze, and explain a topic, which is the core function of studying history,” said event organizer Dr. Craig M. Nakashian, Associate Professor of History at A&M-Texarkana.

For more information, or if your school or class is interested in participating in next year’s History Day Competition, contact Dr. Craig M. Nakashian at Craig.Nakashian@tamut.edu