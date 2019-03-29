TAMUT – News

There is a ribbon cutting and field dedication ceremony Saturday (Mar 30) at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. We have the TAMU System Chancellor, Chairman of the TAMU Board of Regents, and Regent Emerita Judy Morgan speaking at the event. The event begins at 10:00 am. We would love for you to join us. More details below:

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE to Feature Best Selling Author

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) will host a virtual Question and Answer session with New York Times best-selling Author Kevin Sessums. The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in University Center room 217.

The online Question and Answer event will feature his memoir, Mississippi Sissy as Kevin Sessums has published two best-selling memoirs, and has worked as an editor for Interview magazine and Vanity Fair. His writing has appeared in those two magazines as well as Elle, Allure, Parade, Playboy, Marie Claire, Out, and Travel & Leisure.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.