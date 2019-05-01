TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE to Host Lecture by Novelist Dr. Elizabeth Cobbs

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) will host novelist D. Elizabeth Cobbs for a lecture titled “Fighting on Two Fronts: World War One, The Vote, & America’s First Women Soldiers.” The event is scheduled for Friday, May 3rd from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in University Center room 217. All university PLACE events are free and open to the public.

Elizabeth Cobbs is the author of eight books of fiction and non-fiction, including The Hello Girls: America’s First Women Soldiers. Her previous book was the bestselling Hamilton Affair: A Novel, and she has a forthcoming novel on the Civil War military service of Harriet Tubman titled The Tubman Command. She is a former juror for The Pulitzer Prize, holds the Glasscock Chair at Texas A&M University, and is a Senior Fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE Hold Lecture on #MeToo and Kesha

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) will host an open lecture titled “Kesha is a Joke: #MeToo and Kesha” on Thursday, May 2nd. The discussion will be led by TAMUT Associate Professor of English Dr. Doug Julien and will take place from 1:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. in room 247 of the Building for Academic and Student Services. The lecture is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

