TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE to Host Poetry Workshop and Reading

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) will host poet Joy Ladin for a poetry workshop and reading on Thursday, May 9. The workshop will take place from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in University Center room 230, and the poetry reading will be from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in University Center room 217. Both events are free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Joy Ladin holds the Gottesman Chair in English at Yeshiva University, and, in 2007, became the first (and still only) openly transgender employee of an Orthodox Jewish institution. Her work has been recognized with a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a Fulbright Scholarship, an American Council of Learned Societies Research Fellowship, and two Hadassah Brandeis Institute Research Fellowships, among other honors. A nationally recognized speaker on trans and Jewish identity, she serves on the Board of Keshet, an organization devoted to full inclusion of LGTBQ Jews in the Jewish world.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

A&M-Texarkana to Host Master Gardeners Event

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will present a program titled “All About Herbs” on Monday, May 13, 2019, at A&M-Texarkana. The class will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Room 306 of the Science and Technology Building. The course is free and open to the public and reservations are not required.

The program’s speaker is Nicholas Auck, a Miller County Master Gardener. He will be sharing how herb gardening is one of the most fulfilling types but requires significantly less skill than growing exotic flowers. Herb gardening is not only an excellent place for the beginner gardener to start, but it is also a type that produces a result that is both fragrant and edible. The discussion will include information about what herbs grow best indoors, what herbs grow well in our region, and what time of year should you plant them.

For more information, call Emily Newsome at Texas A&M at 903.223.3039 or Teresa Slack at 903.831.7494.