TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Invites Local Businesses to Campus for Spotlight Event.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Office of Student Life will be sponsoring the 10th annual Spotlight on Texarkana event on Thursday, August 29th from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. The event will take place in the Patterson Student Center and feature a chance for businesses, organizations, clubs, and resources to set up a table highlighting their goods/services to TAMUT students, faculty, and staff. Participants will have a unique opportunity to reach out to new community members and show them the great things Texarkana has to offer.

The event takes place during the A&M-Texarkana’s “Best Week Ever,” which takes place throughout the first week of classes and has activities designed to welcome and engage students with events such as concerts, movies, comedians, hypnotists, and more.

Last year’s Spotlight on Texarkana saw nearly 50 local businesses and groups participate and drew more than 400 people to the event. “Spotlight on Texarkana is a great way for local businesses and organizations to introduce themselves to a new group of residential students, many of whom don’t yet know much about their new community,” said TAMUT Assistant Director of Student Life, Michael Stephenson. “Returning students always enjoy the event as well, as attendees often leave with coupons, handouts, promotional items, and other giveaways from the vendors.”

There is no cost to participate in the event, but space is limited, and you must reserve in advance. To book your booth/space at the 2019 Spotlight on Texarkana register online at www.tamut.edu/spotlightontxk or contact Michael Stephenson at mstephenson@tamut.edu or (903)223-1362. The deadline to register for the event is August 23.