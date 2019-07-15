TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana to Award We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be offering the We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship to a local teacher who is starting the “principal program” at A&M-Texarkana this fall. Scholarship funding will pay tuition, books, and certification testing up to approximately $11,500.

The idea behind the We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship is simple: find talented local teachers who are invested in their communities and groom them into academic and administrative leaders capable of guiding their local school districts to success. Selected is one recipient for the We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship from each of the 11 Texas A&M University System campuses across the state. “Smart, dedicated teachers are working hard every day to make our public schools a success,” said Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. “The We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship is how we can recognize and grow our local talent.”

The Texas A&M University System has been providing highly qualified teachers for Texas Schools for more than 100 years by encouraging consideration of teaching careers, growing the highest quality teaching and leadership programs, and providing ongoing quality support to boost retention in the field.

It is not too late for educators to apply for admission into the program for the fall semester. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is July 26th at 5:00 pm. Students interested in the award should apply at http://tamut.edu/Academics/Colleges-and-Departments/CASE/Graduate-Programs/Education%20Leadership/Master.html