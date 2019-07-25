TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Now Accepting Nominations

for Distinguished Alumni and Faculty.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Alumni Relations is now accepting nominations for 2019 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Faculty. Nominations are open through Wednesday (Aug 21), and winners will be notified in advance of the 2019 TAMUT Eagle Roundup. The Eagle Roundup is an annual community celebration of distinguished alumni and faculty held during homecoming week each fall. This year’s Eagle Roundup is scheduled for Thursday (Oct 3).

Distinguished Alumni Criteria and Procedure for the selection of A&M- Texarkana Distinguished Alumni:

• The alumna/alumnus should be recognizable as achieving excellence in his/her career, service activity, or community activity.

• The recipient must be a graduate of A&M- Texarkana or formerly East Texas State University- Texarkana.

Distinguished Faculty

The recipient must be a current or former, tenure or tenure-track Faculty Member who meets the following criteria:

• Achieved Excellence in teaching

• Achieved Excellence in scholarly activities or creative work

• Demonstrated service to the Texas A&M University- Texarkana and the community

To nominate a distinguished alumna/alumnus or faculty member, use the following link: https://www.tamut.edu/Alumni/Office-of-Alumni-Relations/Eagle-RoundUp/index.html.