TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE to hold Networking Social to Kick-Off Lecture Series

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) will be holding a networking and informational social to kick off the 2019-2020 PLACE Lecture Series. The come and go event will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium on the 3rd floor of the University Center building. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend.

The event will serve as an opportunity to visit and mingle with university faculty, staff, students, and community members. You can discuss the theme of this year’s PLACE series, which is Wellness, Happiness, and Mental Health. PLACE Committee members will be on hand to discuss the exciting series of events and guest speakers featured in the 2019-2020 program.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Wellness, Happiness, and Mental Health.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE Program Coordinator, at asikorski@tamut.edu or visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.