TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana to Hold OSHA 3115- Fall Protection Course

TEXARKANA, Texas.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Department of Extended Education and Community Development will be offering an OSHA 3115- Fall Protection course on the A&M-Texarkana campus on October 23-25.

This course covers the OSHA Fall Protection Standard for construction and an overview of fall protection methods. Course topics include principles of fall protection, components, and limitations of fall arrest systems, and OSHA standards and policies regarding fall protection. Students will participate in workshops demonstrating the inspection and use of fall protection equipment, residential construction fall protection, training requirements, and developing a fall protection program. Upon course completion, students will have the ability to assess compliance with the OSHA Fall Protection Standard, evaluate installed passive systems and fall arrest systems, and develop and implement fall protection plans. The Mid-south OTI Education Center provides this course. Minimum Contact Hours: 18 hours. Price: $599.00

Meets requirements of ANSI Z359.2, EM 385-1-1, OSHA 1910, 1915 – 1918, and 1926

For more information, contact Shelley Caraway at scaraway@tamut.edu. To register for the course, visit https://www.midsouthoti.org/osha-training-courses/safety-training-courses/123115.