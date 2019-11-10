TAMUT – News

A&M-TexaNov 11and Texarkana Symphony Orchestra

Hold Chamber Music Series Concert

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra will be holding the second Chamber Music Series concert of the season on Monday (Nov 11). It takes place at 6:00 pm in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium on the third floor of the University Center building. The concert is free and open to the public.

The program includes music for piano trio by Sergei Rachmaninov and Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky. Featured guest artist is David Fung, piano, along with TSO’s assistant concertmaster, Diana Norwood, and TSO’s principal cellist, Brett Andrews.

“TSO is pleased to partner again with Texas A&M University-Texarkana to bring great classical music to the A&M campus,” said TSO Executive Director R. Andrew Clark. “This series allows us to reach our growing university student population, create a means for up-close and personal connections with TSO musicians, and bring the intimate experience of quality chamber music performances to our community.”

The 2019-2020 chamber music series is free to the public. Advanced reserved seating is available through the TSO office (or the night of the concert), for $20 per show or $100 for the full season. The series is underwritten, in part, by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and the Bobbie A. Atkinson Foundation. Additional concerts to be held on Jan 27, 2020, Mar 30, 2020, and Apr 27, 2020.