TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana to Host World AIDS Day Program

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and the Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) are hosting a World AIDS Day program on Tuesday, November 26th at 6:00 p.m. in University Center room 210. The program will feature a presentation by Laura Smith, FNP-BC, AAHIVS, and special guest Pam Lewis. Like all PLACE events at A&M-Texarkana, this program is free and open to the public.

Laura Smith works for the Texarkana Care Clinic, a branch of the Special Health Resources of Texas. The mission of both organizations is to provide support services for individuals with AIDS and who are HIV positive, as well as provide education and free HIV and STD screening to the general public. During this event, Ms. Smith will provide information about HIV and its prevention with specific details on the use of the drug Truvada, and literature on how to obtain free HIV and STD screenings locally will also be available.

World AIDS Day takes place each year on December 1st. It is the first World AIDS Day program hosted by the TAMUT, and the university plans to make it an annual event.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Wellness, Happiness, and Mental Health.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE Program Coordinator, at asikorski@tamut.edu or visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.