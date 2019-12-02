TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana to Host Annual Holiday Event on December 7

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University and the Office of Student Life will be hosting their annual holiday celebration, Eagle Wonderland, on Saturday (December 7), from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm. The event will take place in the University Center and is free and open to the public.

The 2019 edition of Eagle Wonderland will feature free photos with Santa, a station to write and mail letters to Santa, Christmas crafts, stuff-a-critter, and free hot chocolate and cookies.

For more information contact Celeste McNiel, Director of Student Life at 903.223.1351 or celeste.mcniel@tamut.edu .

A&M-Texarkana’s Red River Center for Regional History and Culture

to Host Screening of Football Documentary

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Red River Center for Regional History and Culture will be screening the football documentary “The Big Shootout” from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th in University Center room 217. Mike Looney, author and producer of “The Big Shootout” will be joining the screening for a discussion of the book and movie.

“The Big Shootout” is a film about the 1969 football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Arkansas Razorbacks, which many have dubbed “The Game of the Century.” On December 9th the number one ranked Texas Longhorns played number two ranked Arkansas in a Southwest Conference game in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Longhorns won the game 15-14 and would go on to win the Cotton Bowl and be crowned National Champions.

In addition to author and producer Mike Looney, there will also be several players from the game on hand to join in the discussion and answer questions. Texas players Bobby Mitchell and David Arledge are scheduled to attend the screening along with Arkansas player Rick Kersey and Joe Tave, the former Assistant Dean of Men who was the first African American employee at The University of Arkansas. This event is free and open to the public.

The Red River Center for Regional History and Culture at Texas A&M University-Texarkana supports the collection, preservation, exchange, and dissemination of locally and regionally significant materials relating to history and culture in the Red River area, including southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas, southwest Arkansas, and northwest Louisiana. One of the key missions of the center is to find ways to deploy history – to make it useful and inspirational – to improve our region by bringing to life its cultural heritage through dynamic exhibits, educational programming, and impactful research. For more information contact Director Dr. Andrew McGregor at 903.334.6745 or amcgregor@tamut.edu.