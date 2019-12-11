TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana to Test Emergency Notification System Thursday

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana, has installed a new high-powered speaker system on campus as a part of its emergency mass notification system. The university will be conducting several tests of the new speaker system throughout the day on Thursday, December 12.

The new system is designed to alert anyone on university property of an emergency, and will likely be audible in other areas outside of university property. Please be aware that the broadcast of multiple test messages may occur on Thursday.

For additional information, please contact Alex Serrano, Chief of TAMUT’s University Police Department at 903.334.6674 or aserrano@tamut.edu.