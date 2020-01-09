TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Will Not Hold Master Gardener Event in January 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and the Bowie County Master Gardeners have announced that there will not be a Master Gardeners Event on campus in January. The next scheduled event will take place on February 10 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in University Center Room 326.

For more information, contact Emily Newsome at 903.223.3039 or Teresa Slack at 903.831.7494. Contact Bowie County Master Gardener President Steve Walls at mgstevew@gmail.com for program information.