TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Alumni Association Donates $15,000 to Endowed Scholarship.

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Alumni Association recently made a $15,000 donation to the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation Board’s “Double Your Impact” scholarship initiative. Members of the TAMUT Foundation Board of Directors have pledged to match donations dollar for dollar up to $1 million. The alumni association’s $15,000 donation will contribute $30,000 in much-needed scholarship money for A&M-Texarkana students.

“Financial support of our students is an important part of the mission of the TAMUT Alumni Association,” said Alumni Association President Nicole Raley. “This is why we are proud to partner with the TAMUT Foundation Board of Directors to “double the impact” of our $15,000 donation for scholarships for the students of A&M Texarkana.” “We are very fortunate to have an active alumni association here at A&M-Texarkana,” added TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer.” “Having groups like this who remain involved and dedicated to their university after graduating is key to the success and growth of the institution, and to providing more opportunities for the next generation of Eagles.”

The mission of the TAMUT Alumni Association is to serve as a liaison between the university and the community by building relationships, financial support, and recognition for graduates, faculty, and staff now and in the future. For more information about the TAMUT Alumni Association, contact Mark Missildine, TAMUT Alumni Coordinator at mark.missildine@tamut.edu.