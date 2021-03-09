TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Seeks Sites and Projects

For Annual Day of Community Service

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana is seeking sites and projects where university volunteers can lend a hand during its annual day of giving, called “The Big Event- Eagle Pride City Wide.” The annual day of service scatters hundreds of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, and alumni across the city for a day of giving back. The 2021 Big Event is Saturday, April 10.

“Eagle Pride City Wide is one big day, one big event, and one big thanks to our community, Texarkana USA,” said TAMUT Assistant Director of Student Life, Michael Stephenson. “This is simply our way of giving back to the community that supports our University. For one day, our campus community of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families unite in extending a helping hand. We rake yards, clean streets, paint, rebuild parks, and much, much more.”

This year’s Big Event will vary slightly from past events to maintain effective COVID-19 prevention measures. We are keeping the event as safe as possible. There will be numerous safety protocols in place. The 2021 Big Event will begin with a virtual kick-off and face coverings, and we require social distancing for those participating.

The University is currently looking for projects at non-profit organizations, businesses, schools, parks, food banks, and other locations where Big Event participants can lend a hand for a few hours on Saturday, April 10. To register a potential project site, visit www.tamut.edu/bigevent or call Assistant Director of Student Life Michael Stephenson at 903.223.1362.