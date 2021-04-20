TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Police Department Recognized

TEXARKANA, Texas – They recently recognized the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Police Department (UPD) for its voluntary compliance with 166 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices. The best practices cover training and policy directives over topics such as Search and Transport, Use of Force, Hostage Incidents, Internal Investigations, Sexual and Other Unlawful Harassment, and dozens more.

More than 2,600 Police Agencies in Texas and the TAMUT Police Department are proud to be among the 173 agencies recognized. UPD is one of only two law enforcement agencies in Bowie County receiving acknowledgment and joins five other Texas A&M University System departments.

“We are proud that our University Police Department has been recognized for their commitment to excellence in law enforcement,” said TAMUT president Dr. Emily Cutrer. “They work tirelessly to make TAMUT a safe place to study, live, and work.”

The department was also recently commended by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement and the Department of Justice for compliance with two newly updated law enforcement policies: “Use of Force” and “Safe Policing for Communities.”

A&M-Texarkana Receives Grant to Fund CROWN & PATH Program

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that it has received a grant to continue funding its victorious CROWN and PATH program. The University’s program helps foster success both inside and outside the classroom for students of color. It has received $249,084 from the Greater Texas Foundation.

CROWN (Creating and Reclaiming Opportunities for Women Nationally) strives to provide guidance and support, forming a positive bond between the student body, faculty, and staff to promote a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive campus for students to thrive at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The PATH (Personal Achievement Through Help) program is a mentorship program for men of color. The program encourages and supports students through guidance and engagement to enhance academic and personal success.

“We are grateful to the Greater Texas Foundation (GTF) for providing funding to enhance our student support services,” said Liz Patterson, TAMUT Assistant Vice President for Student Success. “This funding allows us to provide intrusive mentorship services, career development, financial literacy programming, leadership development, and scholarships for students of color at A&M-Texarkana. With funding from GTF, this program aims to ensure students graduate from A&M-Texarkana, achieve their career goals, and in turn use their education to give back to their community.”

They founded the Greater Texas Foundation in 1981. It supported initiatives that increase postsecondary enrollment and completion rates for all Texas students. It focuses on students who may encounter barriers to postsecondary success. “As a foundation focused on supporting Texas students’ postsecondary success, Greater Texas Foundation is honored to provide this grant to Texas A&M Texarkana. An institution clearly focused on creating sustainable ways to support its students. The CROWN and PATH programs are examples of that commitment, and we know these programs will have an important positive impact on students,” said Sue McMillin, President & CEO of Greater Texas Foundation.

“We are so thankful for the support of the Greater Texas Foundation,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “The CROWN and PATH programs at TAMUT do an exceptional job of mentoring students not only in the classroom but also by cultivating leadership, organizational, and self-management skills. The grant from the Greater Texas Foundation will allow this important work to continue.”

TAMUT students and prospective students who would like to know more about the CROWN and PATH program should contact Liz Patterson, Assistant Vice President for Student Success, at epatterson@tamut.edu.