TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Holds In-Person Commencement Exercises

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana held its first in-person commencement exercises since the December 2019 ceremony last weekend, hosting four ceremonies on campus spread over two days

The first event took place Friday, May 7, at 6:00 pm, while the remaining ceremonies were Saturday, May 8 at 10:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 4:00 pm. Nearly 400 students took place in the events held inside the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center.

The commencement exercises celebrated graduates from spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, and spring 2021 classes. Because of the extra participants and facilitating social distancing inside the gym, the university decided to hold multiple commencement exercises for the first time. “We were thrilled to be able to offer this in-person ceremony for our graduates,” said TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “We also wanted them to be able to share it with their family and friends. To accomplish this as safely as possible, we divided the graduates into four groups by academic major.” Each graduate invited several guests who were spaced out throughout the gym and required to wear masks.

The university also provided overflow viewing areas on campus and streamed all four ceremonies live on the web. With more than 1600 online viewers, the commencement exercises shattered previous online viewing records. You can view the ceremonies online by visiting https://portal.stretchinternet.com/tamutadmin/ and clicking the “On Demand” tab.