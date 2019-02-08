TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana- Bowie County Master Gardeners.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will present their next monthly program on Monday, February 11. The class will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in room 306 of the Science and Technology Building. The event is free and open to the public.

The February class will be taught by Miller County Master Gardener Nick Auck and will focus on plant propagation. Plant propagation is the process of growing new plants from a variety of sources like seeds, cuttings, and other plant parts. Nick will be discussing how many types of plants in and around the home can easily be propagated using relatively simple, inexpensive procedures. He will also consider starting your herbs and vegetables indoors for several weeks until they can safely be moved outside.

For more information contact Emily Newsome at A&M-Texarkana at 903.223.3039 or Teresa Slack at 903.831.7494.