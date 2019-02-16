TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana to Hold Grand Opening for Newest Building

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and building dedication for the recently completed Building for Academic and Student Services on Tuesday, February 19. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will take place under a tent between the Building for Academic and Student Services and the Science and Technology Building. Following the brief ceremony is a ribbon cutting in front of the new building. The event is open to the public and attendees are welcome to explore the new facility when the program is over.

The 58,000 square foot building is home to A&M-Texarkana’s Enrollment Services and also features classrooms for business and technology courses, collaborative learning spaces, and faculty offices on the first two floors. The entire third floor is dedicated to TAMUT’s nursing program and includes state of the art classrooms and skills labs, as well as an eight-bed simulated hospital wing with both labor and delivery and ICU rooms.

A&M-Texarkana Celebrated African American History

With Theatre Group on Campus February 15

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Texarkana Museums System presented Celebrate, a program featuring lectures, readings and three performances by the Bright Star Touring Theatre Company on Friday, February 15. The day-long program began at 9:00 a.m. and the final production of the day was at 6:00 p.m. The event was free.

The program began with Bright Star Theatre’s performance of Jackie Robinson, a biographical tale of the life of the first black Major League baseball player, followed by the lecture “The Life & Legacy of Jackie Robinson” by TAMUT’s Dr. Andrew McGregor at 10:00 a.m. The afternoon session began at 1:00 p.m. with Bright Star’s performance of African American Folk Tales and selected readings by the Literacy Council at 2:00 p.m. The last production featured Freedom Songs performed by Bright Star.

Contact: John Bunch, Communications Manager

(903) 334-6628 / jbunch@tamut.edu