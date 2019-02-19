TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Hosts Documentary Screening and Discussion

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) will host a screening and discussion of the documentary film “CodeGirl” on Tuesday, February 19. The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in Eagle Hall.

CodeGirl follows groups of high school aged girls from around the world as they try to better their communities through technology and collaboration in the male-dominated field of app development. The discussion is by Dr. Rebecca Martindale, TAMUT Assistant Professor of Instructional Technology.

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.