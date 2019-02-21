TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Hosts Annual African American Read-In

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Department of Literature, Composition, Media, and Communication will host the 3rd Annual African American Read-In on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the University Center lobby. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to attend the event in recognition of Black History Month.

The National African American Read-In, established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. The read in is designed to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month and has reached more than 6 million participants around the world.

Dr. Jaime Cantrell organized this year’s event. Dr. Cantrell is an Assistant Professor of English at TAMUT. It is co-sponsored by the College for Arts, Sciences, and Education, the PATH mentorship program for African American males, the Black Student Union, and the Greater Texarkana Branch of the NAACP.

You can find more about the NCTE African American Read-In at http://www2.ncte.org/get-involved/african-american-read-in/.

A&M-Texarkana to Hold Press Conference

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will hold a press conference on Friday, February 22, 2019, to announce an accreditation recently awarded to A&M-Texarkana’s business programs. The press conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the new Building for Academic and Student Services.

University President Dr. Emily Cutrer and Dr. Gary Stading, Dean of the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology will be on hand to make the announcement and discuss the significance of this accreditation, only 5% of the undergraduate or graduate business schools in the world, have earned this accreditation. Please join us as we celebrate this accomplishment.