TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana Hosts Eagle Open House Saturday, February 23

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host an Eagle Open House for prospective students Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The event will begin in the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center and will include breakout sessions as well as a chance to meet with representatives from different academic areas and student organizations. The open house will also feature a free lunch as well as a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship and other prizes.

Participants will be able to:

• Visit booths for our degree programs and organizations

• Visit with faculty, staff, and students

• Hear presentations for freshmen and transfer students covering admissions, student life and housing, financial aid and scholarships, and student support

• Apply for admission

• Tour housing and labs

For additional information about the event contact Director of Admissions Toney Favors at 903-223-3061 or toney.favors@tamut.edu.

A&M-Texarkana Earns AACSB International Accreditation

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana has earned AACSB accreditation for its College of Business, Engineering, and Technology. Founded in 1916, AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the most extensive business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide.

“AACSB Accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president, and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. “We congratulate Texas A&M University–Texarkana and Dean Gary Stading on earning accreditation, and applaud the entire A&M-Texarkana team—including the administration, visitors, faculty, staff, and students—for their roles in earning this respected honor.”

Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB Accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally and, as a result, has been earned by only five percent of the world’s schools offering business degrees at the bachelor level or higher.