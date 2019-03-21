TAMUT – Sports

A&M-Texarkana’s Barrett Named Character Athlete of the Week

TEXARKANA, Texas – As part of the RRAC’s commitment to the NAIA Champions of Character program, the conference recognizes student-athletes from member schools that have exhibited a high level of scholarship, sportsmanship, integrity, responsibility and community service. One student-athlete is selected each week based on their character and commitment to their schools and communities. Matthew Barrett is the 11th selection to be recognized for the 2018-19 academic year.

RRAC Character Athlete of the Week

Matthew Barrett, Texas A&M University-Texarkana

Sport: Baseball

Year: Senior

Hometown: Reno, Nevada

Major: Electrical Engineering

GPA: 3.3

Champions of Character Qualities/Activities:

• Serves as Student Ambassador at A&M-Texarkana, working work with TAMUT president and alumni to represent the student body at various community service events and fundraising for future scholarships given to the school

• Assisted with Race for the Cure set-up and tear-down

• Helped build a house with Habitat for Humanity

• Volunteered with security, parking, set-up and tear-down at Live United Bowl in Texarkana (NCAA D2 bowl game)

• Labeled and distributed shoes to kids in the community through Laces for Grace

• Donated blood as part of local drives

• Always willing to provide help on the field, around campus or in any situation

• Serving a full-time internship at Smith-Blair Corporation where he participates in the daily upkeep of machines and projects to improve security and financial productivity

• Always contributing toward doing the right thing

• Future Plans: Matthew plans on pursuing a career in the development and production of robotic prosthetics with hopes of working individually with veterans.

Coach’s Perspective: (TAMUT Baseball Coach Steve Jones) “Matt is the perfect young man for this award. He exemplifies everything we would hope for in a student-athlete. Matt has gone above and beyond the normal student-athlete, being a Student Ambassador, volunteering for all the community events, being an electrical engineering student, and working an internship with Smith-Blair. Matt does all of this while playing baseball. He’s just a wonderfully unique individual that represents A&M-Texarkana every single day.”

A&M-Texarkana Schedules Press Conference to Introduce Basketball Coaches.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will hold a press conference Monday, March 25, to introduce the university’s first-ever men’s and women’s basketball coaches. The press conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the gymnasium of the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center. Both coaches, Athletic Director Michael Galvan, and TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer will be on hand to speak about the basketball programs, which are scheduled to launch in the fall of 2019. There will be refreshments and a meet and greet session immediately following the press conference. Please join us as we kick off this exciting new era of Eagle athletics.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana participates in intercollegiate athletics as a member of the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference. The school currently fields teams in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, and softball. The addition of basketball to the program brings the total number of sports offered at A&M-Texarkana to eight.