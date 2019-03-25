TAMUT – Sports

A&M-Texarkana’s Barrett Named Character Athlete of the Week.

TEXARKANA, Texas – As part of the RRAC’s commitment to the NAIA Champions of Character program, the conference recognizes student-athletes from member schools that have exhibited a high level of scholarship, sportsmanship, integrity, responsibility and community service. One student-athlete is selected each week based on their character and commitment to their schools and communities. Matthew Barrett is the 11th selection to be recognized for the 2018-19 academic year.

RRAC Character Athlete of the Week

Matthew Barrett, Texas A&M University-Texarkana

Sport: Baseball

Year: Senior

Hometown: Reno, Nevada

Major: Electrical Engineering

GPA: 3.3

Champions of Character Qualities/Activities:

• Serves as Student Ambassador at A&M-Texarkana, working work with TAMUT president and alumni to represent the student body at various community service events and fundraising for future scholarships given to the school

• Assisted with Race for the Cure set-up and tear-down

• Helped build a house with Habitat for Humanity

• Volunteered with security, parking, set-up and tear-down at Live United Bowl in Texarkana (NCAA D2 bowl game)

• Labeled and distributed shoes to kids in the community through Laces for Grace

• Donated blood as part of local drives

• Always willing to provide help on the field, around campus or in any situation

• Serving a full-time internship at Smith-Blair Corporation where he participates in the daily upkeep of machines and projects to improve security and financial productivity

• Always contributing toward doing the right thing

• Future Plans: Matthew plans on pursuing a career in the development and production of robotic prosthetics with hopes of working individually with veterans.

Coach’s Perspective: (TAMUT Baseball Coach Steve Jones) “Matt is the perfect young man for this award. He exemplifies everything we would hope for in a student-athlete. Matt has gone above and beyond the normal student-athlete, being a Student Ambassador, volunteering for all the community events, being an electrical engineering student, and working an internship with Smith-Blair. Matt does all of this while playing baseball. He’s just a wonderful unique individual that represents A&M-Texarkana every single day.”