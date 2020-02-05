TANUC – Sports

*** TEAM IMPACT PHOTO/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITY ***

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 at 5 p.m.

9-Year-Old Joins A&M-Commerce Men’s Basketball Roster

Through Team IMPACT “Draft Day” Ceremony

Emerson DePaz of Greenville, TX to Become Official Lions Teammate

While Courageously Battling Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

WHAT: Boston-headquartered national nonprofit Team IMPACT, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children facing acute and chronic illnesses through the power of team, along with the Texas A&M University-Commerce Men’s Basketball Team, will hold a special Draft Day celebration for 9-year-old Emerson DePaz of Greenville, TX on Thursday, February 6 in the Field House.

Through Team IMPACT’s program at Division II Texas A&M University-Commerce, the top recruit will become an official member of the Men’s Basketball Team. As a team member, Emerson will attend Lions practices, games, team dinners, events, and more.

Draft Day Media Moments:

Emerson signing an official Letter of Intent

Special remarks by Texas A&M University-Commerce Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jaret von Rosenberg

WHO: Top 2020 Recruit, Emerson DePaz, of Greenville, TX

Texas A&M University-Commerce 2019-2020 Men’s Basketball Team

Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit headquartered in Boston, MA, that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes. Since 2011, Team IMPACT has matched 2,000 children with over 700 colleges and universities in 48 states, reaching over 55,000 participating student-athletes. The child joins the athletic team, and the student-athletes join the child’s support team. Throughout the journey, the child gains strength, camaraderie, and support while the student-athletes experience lessons of courage, resiliency, and perspective they can’t learn in a classroom.

WHEN: Thursday, February 6, 2019

5:00pm (5:15pm suggested media arrival)

WHERE: Field House

1807 Hunt Street

Commerce, TX 75428

ON-SITE MEDIA CONTACTS:

Judy Sackfield – Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success/SWA

judy.sackfield@tamuc.edu / 903-468-86598

Josh Manck – Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications

josh.manck@tamuc.edu / 903-886-5131

Team IMPACT MARKETING CONTACT:

Kelly Roberts – Director of Marketing & Communications

kroberts@teamimpact.org / 617-290-3800