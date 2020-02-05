TANUC – Sports

*** TEAM IMPACT PHOTO/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITY ***
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 at 5 p.m.
9-Year-Old Joins A&M-Commerce Men’s Basketball Roster
Through Team IMPACT “Draft Day” Ceremony
Emerson DePaz of Greenville, TX to Become Official Lions Teammate
While Courageously Battling Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
WHAT: Boston-headquartered national nonprofit Team IMPACT, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children facing acute and chronic illnesses through the power of team, along with the Texas A&M University-Commerce Men’s Basketball Team, will hold a special Draft Day celebration for 9-year-old Emerson DePaz of Greenville, TX on Thursday, February 6 in the Field House.
Through Team IMPACT’s program at Division II Texas A&M University-Commerce, the top recruit will become an official member of the Men’s Basketball Team. As a team member, Emerson will attend Lions practices, games, team dinners, events, and more.
Draft Day Media Moments:
- Emerson signing an official Letter of Intent
- Special remarks by Texas A&M University-Commerce Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jaret von Rosenberg
WHO: Top 2020 Recruit, Emerson DePaz, of Greenville, TX
Texas A&M University-Commerce 2019-2020 Men’s Basketball Team
Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit headquartered in Boston, MA, that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes. Since 2011, Team IMPACT has matched 2,000 children with over 700 colleges and universities in 48 states, reaching over 55,000 participating student-athletes. The child joins the athletic team, and the student-athletes join the child’s support team. Throughout the journey, the child gains strength, camaraderie, and support while the student-athletes experience lessons of courage, resiliency, and perspective they can’t learn in a classroom.
WHEN: Thursday, February 6, 2019
5:00pm (5:15pm suggested media arrival)
WHERE: Field House
1807 Hunt Street
Commerce, TX 75428
ON-SITE MEDIA CONTACTS:
Judy Sackfield – Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success/SWA
judy.sackfield@tamuc.edu / 903-468-86598
Josh Manck – Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications
josh.manck@tamuc.edu / 903-886-5131
Team IMPACT MARKETING CONTACT:
Kelly Roberts – Director of Marketing & Communications
kroberts@teamimpact.org / 617-290-3800