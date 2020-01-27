" /> Tax Abatement For Local Business On Tap For Paris City Council Meeting Tonight – EastTexasRadio.com
Tax Abatement For Local Business On Tap For Paris City Council Meeting Tonight

2 hours ago

The Paris City Council will meet in regular session this evening at 5:30. The council will enter into agreements with other local taxing entities for the May municipal election. There will be numerous zoning issues to be discussed and acted upon. There will also be a public hearing on a proposed tax abatement for Lionshead Specialty Tire and Wheel. The company is planning the construction of a warehouse and manufacturing plant costing about $5.4 million. The council will go into executive session to discuss a prospective business coming to the city. The complete agenda is on our website.

