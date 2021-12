An estimated 300 new jobs are expected in Lamar County, plus an estimated $29 million in capital investment. Commissioners granted a $26 million, 7year tax abatement to the Delco Trailer Company , which has already begun construction of a new manufacturing facility. The abatement will be spread out over 7 years, starting at 100% for the first 2 years, then 75% for 2 years, then 50% for 2 years and 25% for the final year.