Tax Day Reminder

While people in most states face a federal income tax deadline today, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, which experienced severe winter storms Feb. 11-19, now have until June 15 to file their income tax. After FEMA issued disaster declarations for the three states, the IRS announced the deadline extensions for all 254 counties in Texas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma. In addition to individual income tax, they extended the deadlines for business returns, which typically are due on April 15. Taxpayers also have until June 15 to make their IRA contributions.