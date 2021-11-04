Denton Tax Preparer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Submitting Fraudulent Returns

Defendant Ordered to Pay Nearly $3 Million in Restitution as Part of Sentence.

SHERMAN, Texas – The Eastern District of Texas acting Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei says the court sentenced a Denton County tax preparer to prison for federal violations.

Tendai Gurure, 46, pleaded guilty on May 28, 2021, to aid and assist in preparing false and fraudulent tax returns and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle. The judge additionally ordered him to pay restitution of $2,928,740.10.

According to information presented in court, Gurure owned and operated TaxLinks, a tax return preparation business. An investigation revealed that Gurure was filing returns that included false Schedule C information, fictitious business losses, and false claims for Earned Income Credits. As a result, authorities executed a search warrant on Gurure’s business. A subsequent review of seized documents determined that Gurure was responsible for losses to the government totaling $2,928,740.10 for tax years 2015, 2016, and 2017.

“The American public places a tremendous amount of trust in the hands of tax preparers, and the IRS, in turn, trusts these preparers to abide by all laws and file accurate returns,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Fraudulent tax returns are ultimately a theft against the public fisc and a breach of the public trust, and EDTX will do its utmost to protect the integrity of both.”

The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin McClendon prosecuted it.