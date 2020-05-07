Taxpayers Have Extended Franchise Tax Deadline

Comptroller’s Office Reminds Taxpayers About Extended Franchise Tax Deadline

(AUSTIN) —Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today is reminding taxpayers that the due date for 2020 franchise tax reports was extended to July 15 to be consistent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The extended due date applies to all franchise taxpayers. It is automatic, and taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms. The original due date, May 15, was extended last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide Texas businesses relief.

The Texas franchise tax is a tax imposed on each taxable entity formed or organized in Texas or doing business in Texas. Unlike the sales and use tax, the state does not collect franchise tax from the consumers of those taxable entities.

Franchise taxpayers who need an extension beyond the July 15 date have these options:

Non-electronic funds transfer (non-EFT) taxpayers who cannot file by July 15 may submit an extension request on or before July 15. They must pay 90 percent of the tax due for the current year, or 100 percent of the tax reported as expected for the prior year with the extension request. Non-EFT taxpayers who request an extension have until Jan. 15, 2021, to file their report and pay the remainder of the tax due.

On or before July 15, taxpayers who are mandatory EFT payers may request an extension of time to file to Aug. 15 and must pay 90 percent of the tax due for the current year, or 100 percent of the tax reported as expected for the prior year, with the extension request. On or before Aug. 15, EFT taxpayers may request a second extension of time to file their report and must pay the remainder of any tax due with their extension request. The Aug. 15 extension request extends the statement due date to Jan. 15, 2021. Any payments made after Aug. 15 will be subject to penalty and interest.

