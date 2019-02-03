Taylor Farms TX, Inc. Recalls Chicken Products

Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2019 – Taylor Farms TX, Inc., a Dallas, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 2,100 pounds of chicken products that were incorrectly labeled as “Chile Relleno” products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat “HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken” items were incorrectly labeled as “Chile Relleno.” The items were produced on various dates from Jan. 25, 2019 through Jan. 30, 2019. The following product is subject to recall:

The 10-oz tray packages labeled as “HEB-MEAL SIMPLE CHILE RELLENO” with “USE BY” dates of 02/04/2019, 02/05/2019, 02/07/2019, 02/08/2019, and 02/09/2019 and lot codes TFD025AU4, TFD026AU4, TFD028AU4, TFD029AU4 and TFD030AU4.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34733” on the shipping container which is labeled as “HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken.” The Chile Relleno labels do not bear an establishment number. These items were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in Texas.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 1, 2019, when the firm found that a label for “Chile Relleno” was incorrectly applied to some of its USDA’s amenable “HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken” products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers. When possible, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Thomas Yongo, director of quality assurance with Taylor Farms Texas, at (855) 455-0098 or press@taylorfarms.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.