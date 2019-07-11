Taylor Swift Highest Paid In Today’s Hollywood Gossip Report

Cinema Blend claims Robert De Niro received a pipe bomb during his first day of filming on the new Joker movie. The website quotes director Todd Phillips as saying, ”We had FBI guys showing up to search the set. And I thought, ‘Oh god, what’s he gonna be like?’ And he comes in like it’s nothing, just ready to rock. He’s amazing.”

De Niro plays a talk show host in the film

InStyle magazine claims Kanye West is developing biodegradable sneakers made out of algae. He wants the shoes to disintegrate when bacteria spray is sprayed on them after they are done being used. This way, sneakers won’t fill up landfills.

Radar Online claims Kaley Cuoco is allegedly considering an extreme makeover now that “The Big Bang Theory” has ended. A source tells the website, “Kaley never embraced high fashion and felt more comfortable in yoga pants and T-shirts, but those days are over as she weighs her next move. She’s been strongly urged to sit down with designers and develop a game plan for her look going forward if she wants to be taken seriously in meetings. She’s spending thousands on the latest couture and all the accessories that go with it. It still makes her feel awkward but with The Big Bang Theory over, she’s willing to turn over a new leaf. She has enough money to retire but she wants to keep working.”

Wendy Williams says Meghan Markle once applied to work on her show. “She came here to be on one of our models. We do the fashion — things like that. This was before she met the man — the redhead — Harry, but Meghan knows ‘Wendy Show.’ Meghan wanted to work here.”

Celebrity Net Worth claims Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Martha’s Vineyard estate is being sold for $65 million. It has 340 acres, a boathouse, a hunting cabin, the main house, a farm, a vegetable garden, a blueberry patch, and a private beach

TMZ claims Dale Earnhardt Jr’s niece is recovering after crashing on a track in Oklahoma. Karsyn Elledge flipped her Sprint car several times over a barrier and fencing. She lost control on Turn 3 of the dirt raceway.

Karsyn posted, ”I am so very thankful that all my safety equipment did it’s job & that my team built a safe car. Thank you to everyone who’s reach out, I am sore, but most hurt is my pride.”

TVLine claims Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer is returning for the show’s Tournament of Champions. He won $2.4 million during his 32-game winning streak. The 10-day tournament will take place from November 4th to November 15th. Emma Boettche, who beat James, will also appear on the show. Ken Jennings has not been added.

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims George Clooney allegedly brought Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together. A source tells the magazine, “Brad and Jen stayed at a very private villa in Rome. George organized it all, saying he was booking it for his parents so there would be no prying eyes. It was very romantic thanks in no small part to a staff whose number one priority was discretion.”

Mashable claims a “Stranger Things” Monopoly board game will be released this December. Players will be able to purchase glow-in-the-dark forts and hideouts in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. The collector’s edition also includes “Upside Down cards” that award special bonuses. The game is available for pre-order now.

