TCMC’s First Born



TRMC Welcomes the first baby of the New Year

Titus Regional Medical Center is proud to announce its first baby

of 2019 was born at 10:03 a.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. La’niya Serenity Oliver came into the world weighing 6 pounds 8 ounces and measuring 18″ in length. La’Niya is the daughter of

Shommaonique Oliver, of Atlanta, Texas. Proud Grandparents, Dee Dee Feltus, and Patemuin Oliver joined mom Shommaonique in welcoming the new arrival.

“Today is a special day because it’s three days before her grandmother’s birthday,” said Shommaonique, La’Niya’s mother.

Being the first baby at Titus this year is an added bonus to the joyous occasion for this family.

“The entire staff at Titus wishes to extend a warm welcome to La’niya and a heartfelt congratulations to her family. TRMC is proud to deliver approximately 1,000 miracles in our health system each year which represents our commitment to our community and the families that call our five county service area home,” said Seth Alexander, TRMC Community Outreach Coordinator.