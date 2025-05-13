TDEM Announces New Regional Section Chiefs for East Texas

AUSTIN — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced today the appointments of Tiffany Pate and J.P. Steelman as the new Regional Section Chiefs for TDEM Region 3. Steelman has been appointed Section Chief of Preparedness and Response for the region, and Pate has been named Section Chief of Recovery and Mitigation for the region.

TDEM’s Region 3 encompasses 38 counties in East Texas, stretching from the Red River south to the Gulf Coast. The region includes a mix of rural communities, growing suburban areas, and critical infrastructure vital to the state’s economy and emergency response operations.

“J.P. and Tiffany bring decades of frontline experience and a passion for public service to their new leadership roles,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Their expertise and commitment to protecting Texas communities will be a tremendous asset to Region 3 and our entire state.”

Steelman retired from the City of Longview Fire Department this year after a distinguished 35-year career, serving most recently as Fire Chief. In addition to his leadership in public safety, he has dedicated time to training future generations as a fire instructor at Kilgore College’s Fire Academy. Steelman is a proud father of four adult children and brings a strong background in emergency management, public service, and education to his new position.

Pate brings a wealth of experience from her 14-year career with the Texas A&M Forest Service, where she served in the Planning Section. Pate is also a certified Federal Aviation Administration Remote Pilot, holding her license for the past six years. In addition to her professional achievements, she is a proud mother of two boys who are very active in sports. Her leadership and extensive field experience will be invaluable as she steps into her new role.

Both Steelman and Pate are based in Tyler, Texas. Learn more about TDEM Region 3 online at tdem.texas.gov/regions/region- 3