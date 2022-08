TDEM Chief Nim Kidd

A handful of charter buses are rolling from Texas to the northeast, full of illegal immigrants. Chief Nim Kidd, who heads the Texas Division of Emergency Management, says it’s laughable that the Mayor of New York City is upset about this. He claims six buses are ready to leave from Texas this week, carrying about 50 illegal immigrants. The border patrol has processed them, and they have papers that allow them legally to go wherever they want until their asylum hearing.