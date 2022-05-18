TDEM Reminds Local Jurisdictions to Apply for Federal COVID-19 Funding as Key Deadline Approaches

9% of Texas jurisdictions have actively sought COVID-19 funding reimbursement from FEMA

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today reminded local jurisdictions to apply for federal COVID-19 funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as key deadlines approach.

There are two important reminders for qualifying entities to remember in order to remain eligible for FEMA COVID-19 funding.

1. Entities must submit a COVID-19 Request for Public Assistance (RPA) before the federal deadline of July 1, 2022.

2. On July 1, 2022, FEMA COVID-19 funding will move from 100 percent to 90 percent funding. This means that the federal government will no longer fund 100 percent of eligible costs after July 1. Starting July 2, FEMA will fund 90 percent of eligible costs, with state and local entities responsible for 10 percent of costs.

The first step a local jurisdiction must take is submitting a Request for Public Assistance (RPA). This simple step is required by the federal government, which has set a submission deadline of July 1, 2022. Entities that do not have an RPA submitted to TDEM by July 1 cannot apply for any FEMA COVID-19 funding. This will result in ineligibility for reimbursement of any COVID-19 expenses from FEMA.

“TDEM encourages eligible jurisdictions to submit the required RPA by July 1 to ensure qualifying expenses may be reimbursed so communities can quickly respond to and recover from COVID-19,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “FEMA will cover eligible COVID-19 expenses such as testing, vaccinations, test and treat, staffing, medical equipment, and other COVID medical expenses.”

Additionally, FEMA reimburses overtime costs for first responders and other government employees dedicated to COVID-19 response and recovery efforts over the last two years.

Local jurisdictions can still use FEMA funding to cover eligible items that were initially spent using other federal funding sources, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), thus freeing up those other federal funds to use on other eligible expenses.

This funding opportunity is for qualifying jurisdictions, and not available for individual Texans.

Local partners with questions about the RPA process can contact regional TDEM field staff, to ensure local jurisdictions maximize the use of all available federal COVID-19 funding.