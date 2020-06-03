" /> TDLR Asking for COVID-19 Based Changes – EastTexasRadio.com
TDLR Asking for COVID-19 Based Changes

3 hours ago

 

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is making preparations in case the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Department of Licensing and Regulation plans to ask lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session to permanently allow telehealth as a treatment option. When the pandemic shut down the state, Governor Abbott had to temporarily approve telehealth services. Agency spokeswoman Tela Mange says before that approval came, a lot of people couldn’t get the treatment they needed. By making it a permanent option, she says it’ll help patients even if we’re not in a pandemic.

TDLR will also ask that the Texas Open Meetings act be amended to allow for videoconferencing as a meeting option.

