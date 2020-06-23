" /> TEA Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools – EastTexasRadio.com
TEA Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools

2 hours ago

 

The Texas Education Agency released new guidelines on Tuesday afternoon for reopening schools this fall. The agency will be giving out personal equipment for in-school learning this fall.  The TEA won’t require districts to make educators or students wear masks or do temperature checks, but the agency will provide equipment. Parents will have the choice of how their kids will learn. When campuses reopen they will count students taking virtual classes in the attendance figures used to determine state funding.

 

