TEA Post About School Closures

Additional Guidance on Closure per Executive Order no. GA-16

We have received several questions from districts regarding the Governor’s newest Executive Order on schools issued earlier today. For further guidance, please see our statement below.

“Following on Governor Abbott’s Executive Order on schools issued this afternoon, it is important to note that while the Governor’s decision continues the closure of school buildings for in-person classroom attendance for the duration of the 2019-20 school year, it in no way ends at-home instructional support for Texas’s millions of students.

“School districts across Texas have worked diligently to make the transition to virtual learning. Students must continue to receive daily academic support from their teachers and schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

“Thank you to our superintendents, principals, and teachers for their leadership in ensuring that academic progress continues during this unprecedented public health crisis. We fully support your efforts.”

We have posted our statement on all of TEA’s social media channels; if helpful, feel free to share or reuse on your social media accounts to help inform parents about what the rest of the academic year will look like for their children.