TEA Proposing New Library Policy

The Texas Education Agency is now recommending a new library materials policy. It encourages school districts to post a list of library books online so that parents know what is available for students. Shirley Robinson, Executive Director of the Texas Library Association, says parents shouldn’t have a say over what goes into libraries. The new policy comes as Governor Abbott and other state lawmakers call for more measures to ensure that books are quote “appropriate. “Meanwhile, the Texas Library Association is leading a movement against banning books. At this point, the TEA is recommending the new policy, but it’s not mandatory.