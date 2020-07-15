" /> TEA Says School Decision Will Be Up To Parents – EastTexasRadio.com
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
North Texas Paving Group Header
cypress basin hospice

TEA Says School Decision Will Be Up To Parents

4 hours ago

The Texas Education Agency says whether students learn in-person or online will be up to the parents, not the school districts. Michelle Cardenas is a Pre-K teacher in the Del Valle school district near Austin. The Del Valle Educators Association says many teachers consider early retirement rather than being forced to return to campus.

Texas teacher Jessica Schwinn tweeted Saturday. “It’s pretty atrocious that in preparation for returning to school this fall, teachers are writing wills, getting medical power of attorney established and taking extra life insurance. This country has chosen its priorities. It’s money over people.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     