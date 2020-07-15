TEA Says School Decision Will Be Up To Parents

The Texas Education Agency says whether students learn in-person or online will be up to the parents, not the school districts. Michelle Cardenas is a Pre-K teacher in the Del Valle school district near Austin. The Del Valle Educators Association says many teachers consider early retirement rather than being forced to return to campus.

Texas teacher Jessica Schwinn tweeted Saturday. “It’s pretty atrocious that in preparation for returning to school this fall, teachers are writing wills, getting medical power of attorney established and taking extra life insurance. This country has chosen its priorities. It’s money over people.”