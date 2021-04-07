TEA Stops Online STAAR Testing

The Texas Education Agency stopped online STAAR testing across the state Tuesday, saying the vendor was dealing with database issues that prevented students from taking the test. Districts were told to continue in-person testing, but online tests for English I and 4th and 7th grade reading were stopped. The TEA says some kids were not able to log in at the beginning of the test; others were dealing with slow loading times; some were able to start the test, but the system would freeze up when students started answering questions.