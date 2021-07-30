Teacher Appreciation Open House At Sam Bell Maxey House

SAM BELL MAXEY HOUSE STATE HISTORIC SITE

Paris, Texas –– Local teachers, homeschoolers, and school staff invite you to this appreciation event! Come and enjoy a self-guided tour, refreshments, and treats. You can also take the opportunity to ask staff about how we can help you during this upcoming school year! Or take this as a last chance to enjoy an outing before the duties of the classroom call you back to work. (Please bring your School ID to attend the event.)

Need more info? Give us a call at 903-785-5716.

We look forward to seeing you!

WHO: Teacher/School Staff/Homeschoolers and family

WHAT: Open House Event

WHEN: Thursday, August 5th, 2021 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

WHERE: Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 South Church St, Paris, TX 75460.

Background: Sam Bell Maxey was a Mexican War veteran, former Confederate general, and future U.S. Senator when his family moved into their fashionable, newly built home on the south side of Paris in 1868. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the First World War. The home’s newly restored interiors showcase original family furnishings, clothing, and letters. These give insight into the lives of the three generations of the family that bore witness to Reconstruction’s challenging legacy.

Learn more at www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com