Kendall Phillips

A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, 23, was charged Tuesday with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student after the district received an anonymous tip. Phillips reportedly admitted to the relationship with the 15-year-old female student. She also admitted to sending nude images to the student and receiving images in return. As a result, the school district terminated Phillips’ employment. Forsan is west of Abilene.