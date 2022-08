Some Texas kids are going back to class this week, in what is proving to be a difficult start to the year for the state’s public schools. There is a teacher shortage, and those who remain are being asked to cover extra classes Karen Hames, who heads the Association of Texas Professional Educators, says not a single school district in Texas is at 100-percent. On top of help from the state legislature, teachers are pleading for support from the public as they get back to work.